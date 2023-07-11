Get Microsoft 365 Family for 15 months for just $69.99, with a free $20 Amazon gift card

We are deep into Amazon Prime Day 2023, and the discounts keep coming for Prime members through July 12. If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up now and use the service for 30 days for free, so you can take advantage of all these price cuts.

One of the best deals offers a special price for Microsoft 365 Family. During Prime Day 2023, Microsoft has a big discount on a subscription to the productivity service. Normally the service costs $99.99 for a 12-month subscription, but right now Prime members can get it for just $69.99. Not only that, they will also get three extra months for free and a free $20 physical Amazon gift card.

Microsoft 365 Family lets up to six people share access to one account, and each person can use it on up to five devices at once. In addition to Windows and Mac devices, they can use them on iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets.

The service lets users access Microsoft's Office suite of apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. They get ad-free access to the Outlook email client and each user gets up to 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage space. Some of the other features include:

Microsoft Defender advanced security for your personal data and devices

OneDrive ransomware protection for your files and photos

Microsoft Editor advanced spelling, grammar, and writing assistance

Clipchamp video editor with premium filters & effects

Additional features in the Microsoft Family Safety mobile app

Premium, customizable templates

Expanded content library of high-quality photos, icons, fonts, videos, and audio

Contact support via chat or email to get help when you need it

When you order this deal with Amazon, you will be mailed a physical Amazon gift card with $20 on it. The amount may not be displayed on the card. There are no fees and no expiration date on the card.

Microsoft and Amazon have another deal for Microsoft 365 Personal, for people who just need one account. Normally, it costs $69.99 for a 12-month subscription but Prime members can get it right now for only $49.99, and that includes a $10 physical Amazon Gift card.

