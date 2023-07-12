Get these great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for under $50 or even under $25

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is winding down. We have shown you big discounts on:
- Amazon's own tech products,
- Smart TVs and PC monitors,
- Games and game accessories,
- AMD Ryzen CPUs, iPads,
- External portable SSDs,
- NAS hard drives (CMR),
- Gaming PC laptops, and more.
However, you may not have a lot of money to spend right now. The good news is that Prime members can still save money without having to spend a lot of cash. There are lots of great products that have deep discounts down to below $50 or even below $25. You can even get some more Amazon-based subscription services for extended free trials right now.
Amazon products
- Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 ($12 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser for $27.99 ($7 off MSRP)
- Ring Indoor Cam for $29.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for $17.99 ($22 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot (2022 version) for $22.99 ($27 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock (2022 version) for $29.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids smart speaker for $27.99 ($32 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Buds for $34.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $14.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $16.99 ($23 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99 ($27 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $24.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $39.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Three-month free trial for Audible Premium Plus for Prime members (normally $14.95 a month)
- Three-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for Prime members (Normally $11.99 a month)
- Four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited (Normally $8.99 a month)
Non-Amazon Products
- Microsoft Xbox wireless controller for $46.99 ($13 off MSRP)
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for PC and Xbox for $25.99 ($19.10 off MSRP)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox and PC for $24.99 ($13 off MSRP)
- Kasa 4-pack Smart Plugs for $20.99 ($9 off MSRP)
- Roku Express streaming set-top box for $19.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- Roku Express 4K+ streaming set-top box for $27 ($12 off MSRP)
- Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Streaming Stick for $39.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month gift card for $39.99 ($5 off MSRP)
- PNY 512GB microSD card for $34.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- DC Comics shows and movies on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD disks between $9.99 and $17.10
- Shout Factory 4K disks between $18.99 and $22.49
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
