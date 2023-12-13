Save hundreds on this LG Gram 2-in-1 lightweight laptop at its all-time lowest price ever

The LG Gram lineup of Windows 11 notebooks are among the lightest laptops made by anyone. Right now, you can get one of these light LG Gram notebooks for an all-time low price, saving hundreds of dollars from its MSRP. The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 laptop is currently priced at just $999.99 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time price low, but it's $700 less than the notebook's $1,699.99 MSRP.

The 14-inch touchscreen ‎display on the notebook has a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen has a 360-degree hinge, which means you can flip the display and use it as a big Windows 11-based tablet, or take notes on Microsoft's OneNote app with its included Wacom-based stylus.

Inside, the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo processor, with integrated Intel Iris graphics. It has 16GB of fast 5200 MHz LPDDR5 RAM, along with a 1 TB SSD for storage. It also has a 72Wh battery, which reviews of the laptop claim should last over 14 hours on a single charge.

The laptop may be lightweight, but LG says it is also very durable. It has a MIL-STD-810H rating for passing several tests, showing that it can keep working under extreme temperatures for both hot and cold levels, along with durability from falling, vibrations, dust, and salt fog.

This notebook also has a redesigned power adapter that LG has made to be smaller and more compact than normal ones found on laptops. This means it takes up less space in your backpack or luggage while traveling and also less space when plugged in.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, Dolby Atmos support for its speakers, and a number of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot for adding more storage.

