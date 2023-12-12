Get these Crucial X9 portable SSDs, up to 4TB, at new all time low prices right now

Trying to find good deals on external solid-state drives is becoming harder and harder right now. However, if you are looking for a small portable SSD to store your PC or smartphone files, the Crucial X9 is definitely something you should check out right now.

At the moment, the Crucial X9 models, are now at new all-time price lows at Amazon for all sizes. You can get the 1TB model for just $62.99, which is $26 off its $89.99 MSRP. The 2TB version is priced at an all-time low of $99.99, which is $40 off its $139.99 MSRP. Finally, the 4TB model is at an all-time price low of $209.99 or $70 off its $279.99 MSRP. These are based on TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash and hence should have higher endurance than X6 and X8 as the latter are QLC.

The small size of the Crucial X9 (‎2.56 x 1.97 x 0.39 inches) makes it simple to transport when you are traveling with your laptop. The read speeds of this SSD are 1,050 MB per second. While that's a bit slow compared to internal SSD speeds, it's still far faster than most portable external hard drives, and hundreds of times faster than a normal USB flash drive.

The Crucial X9 models are also designed to be fairly durable, as they can handle falls of up to 7.5 feet onto a carpeted floor. They are also resistant to extreme temperature changes, according to Crucial.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

