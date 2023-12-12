Logitech MX Anywhere 3S gets first big discount and a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S, a more affordable and slightly simpler variant of the flagship MX Master 3S mouse, is now available with a big discount. You can get it for as little as $59.99 (-25%) and receive a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud subscription.

The MX Anywhere 3S is a compact wireless mouse with an 8K DPI sensor that works on every surface, including glass. It features Logitech's signature MagSpeed wheel with precise and free-flow modes for fast scrolling (it supports automatic mode switch depending on how fast you scroll the wheel). In addition, silent switches ensure quiet operation for more comfort and less distraction.

The mouse is powered by a built-in battery you can recharge with a bundled USB-C cable. According to Logitech, the MX Anywhere 3S can operate for up to 70 hours on a full charge, and a quick one-minute charge can get you up to 3 hours of work time.

Connectivity-wise, the MX Anywhere 3S works with every modern computer equipped with a USB port or Bluetooth (Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS) and mobile devices such as Android or iPad. Just keep in mind that the Logi Bolt receiver is not included with the mouse. You can get it separately for $14.99.

You can customize your Logitech MX Anywhere 3S using the Logitech Options+ software (available on Windows and macOS). It allows you to personalize buttons and gestures, set up Logitech Flow for quick switching and file transfer between devices, create automatization, check battery status, and more.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is available in three colors: Rose, Graphite, and Pale Gray.

You can also check out Amazon UK, Amazon US, or Newegg US to find other great tech deals or browse our recently covered discounts.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.