Microsoft has a new workaround for Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox players who are losing save games

Larian released the Xbox Series X|S edition of their hit D&D RPG Baldur's Gate 3 last week, finally giving Xbox players a way to play the acclaimed and now award-winning game. Earlier this week, the developer released the first Xbox hotfix for the game, but it also noted some players have had their saved games disappear after a game crash. At the time, Larian said that Microsoft had released an Xbox update and players should "manually update your Xbox through the system menu."

However, the disappearing save games bug has continued to hit many Xbox Baldur's Gate 3 players. Now, Microsoft has stepped in with a new workaround as it tries to come up with a permanent fix for the issue.

In a post on Microsoft's Xbox Support X (formerly Twitter) account, the company states:

In order to avoid this issue players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select “Quit Game” or “Save to Quick Resume” from the game menu (Home, Game, Select, and then choose "Save to Quick Resume" or "Quit") when they finish playing.

The message also notes that Xbox players should select the "Shut down" option from the console's menu while also keeping the device connected to its power supply. Microsoft says it is working to fix the save game bug "ASAP," but there's no word on when this issue will be patched up. More info on this bug and its current workaround can be found on the Xbox support site.