Save lots of money on M.2 2230 internal SSDs for your Steam Deck right now at Amazon

Earlier this week, Seagate became the latest major PC storage company to join the M.2 2230 internal SSD market. It launched the FireCuda 520N SSD in that smaller form factor to help expand storage for portable PCs, in particular Valve's Steam Deck. The 1TB model is available for $109.99 while the 2TB version is priced at $189.99.

However, if you need to save some money and still get the expanded storage you need, there are already some M.2 2230 internal SSDs that are discounted down to all-time price lows.

That includes the Corsair MP600 Mini 1TB M.2 2230 internal SSD. It's priced at just $89.99 at Amazon, or $20 off its $109.99 launch price. The Gen4 SSD has read and write speeds that are 4,800 MB/sec.

If you want something cheaper, the Silicon Power 1TB UD90 M.2 2230 is priced down to only $68.97 at Amazon. Its read speeds go up to 4,900 MB/s but its read speeds are a bit slower at 3,200 MB/s.

If you need more storage, there are also deals on 2TB M.2 2230 SSD products. Micron has a 2TB model for $144.95 at Amazon at the moment, with read speeds of 4,500 MB/s and write speeds of 4,000 MB/s.

Silicon Power has a 2TB model priced at $169.97 at Amazon. The read speeds go up to 5,000 MB/s and its read speeds are at 3,200 MB/s.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.