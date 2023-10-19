Seagate launches the FireCuda 520N internal SSD for Steam Deck and other portable gaming PCs

The rise in popularity of portable gaming PCs like Valve's Steam Deck, along with rivals like the ASUS Rog Ally, the new Lenovo Legion Go, and others have generated more interest in internal solid-state drives that have the smaller 2230 form factor. Microsoft's Surface PCs also use this smaller storage product as well.

Other PC storage companies have started launching new internal SSDs with these smaller form factors to give consumers a way to expand the storage of these portable PCs. We have seen companies like Corsair release products like its MP600 Mini SSD, and others like Sabrent, TeamGroup, and Silicon Power have done the same. Most recently Western Digital launched its first WD_Black SSD products in the 2230 form factor.

Today, another major PC storage brand is joining the competition with its own smaller internal SSD. Seagate is expanding its product lineup with the newly announced FireCuda 520N SSD.

In today's press release, Seagate stated:

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the FireCuda 520N is a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD specifically designed for high performing hand-held gaming devices with high octane read/write speed of up to 5,000 MB/s for the 2TB capacity and up to 4,800 MB/s for the 1TB model. The drive offers PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD performance of desktop gaming, and it is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots.

The company adds that the new Seagate FireCuda 520N also includes its three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan along with a five-year limited warranty.

You can purchase the new Seagate FireCuda 520N on Amazon now. The 1TB is available for $109.99 while the 2TB version is priced at $189.99. The models will also be available for sale on other retail websites in the near future.

