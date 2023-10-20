Want to upgrade your NAS/ Plex? Seagate 20TB CMR HDD is finally at its cheapest price again

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price.

However, it hasn't been all that great for shoppers looking to buy CMR-based internal hard disk drives (HDDs) due to a lack of great deals lately. During the Prime Day 2023 sales, the prices dropped to all-time lows, but since then, the discounts have been few and far between, and today happens to be such a day.

Newegg is offering the Seagate 20TB enterprise-grade X20 drive for the lowest price ever (buying link below), thanks to a discount promo code. As mentioned above, the drive is based on CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording technology and hence, it is ideally suited for use in NAS (network-attached storage) or Plex and other media servers, that are meant for heavy-duty usage, running for long periods. You can also get the combo deal consisting of two drives and save some more bucks.

Get the Seagate 20TB CMR HDD below:

Seagate Exos X20 (ST20000NM007D), 20TB, 7200 RPM, 256MB Cache, SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive: $289.99 (Newegg US)

2 x Seagate Exos X20 ST20000NM007D 20TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive (5-Year Seagate Warranty): $568.00 (Combo Savings: $11.98) (Newegg US)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.