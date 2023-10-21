Western Digital 2TB My Passport SSD selling at its lowest price ever on Amazon

In case you are looking for some powerful, compact storage, the 2TB Western Digital My Passport external SSD can be your answer. Today, it is available at only $109.99 after a huge discount on its original MSRP of $379.99 on Amazon. So, get your hands on it right away!

The WD portable storage offers read speeds of over 1050MB/s, along with write speeds of over 1000MB/s with NVMe technology. With it, you are also able to keep your content protected as it comes with password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. With the backup software, you can efficiently enable the backup of high-capacity files to your cloud service account or drive.

My Passport SSD is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology and includes a USB-C cable and USB-A adapter that allows working with legacy systems. Moreover, this compact storage does not require any setup, which means you can use it immediately after taking it out of the box. It comes in a sleek metal chassis, and its durable design features vibration and shock resistance, along with drop resistance of up to 6.5ft or 1.98m.

2TB WD My Passport Portable External Solid State Drive (Gray, Sturdy and Blazing Fast, Password Protection with Hardware Encryption): $109.99 (Amazon US)

Furthermore, you can also check out other SSD deals from Crucial, Samsung, and SanDisk. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

