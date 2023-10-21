Get these SteelSeries Apex 9 gaming keyboards for all-time low prices at Amazon

SteelSeries makes some of the best gaming keyboards you can buy. They also tend to be on the more expensive side. However, the two models in the SteelSeries Apex 9 keyboards are currently at all-time price lows at Amazon.

You can get the SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini keyboard for $83.45 at Amazon, or $46.54 off its normal $129.99 MSRP. The SteelSeries Apex 9 TJL keyboard is priced at $91.95 or $48.04 off its $139.99 MSRP.

Both of the SteelSeries Apex 9 keyboards are designed to be more compact than full keyboards, with the Mini model taking up 60 percent of the space of a full keyboard, and the TKL model removes the typical numbers keys found on the right side.

Both models are optical keyboards with custom OptiPoint switches for faster response times. You can even take out and replace the switches so they are customized to your needs. The registration depth of the keys can also be changed from 1mm to 1.5mm so you can customize your keystrokes. The PBT keycaps for both keyboards are designed to last a long time for heavy users.

The Apex 9 keyboard has a top plate made of high-grade aluminum for better stability. Finally, they both had custom RBG backlighting support for for those light night gaming sessions

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

