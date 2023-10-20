Get Crucial X10 Pro 2TB 4TB TLC super-fast external portable SSD at the cheapest ever prices

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price.

Aside from NVMe, external portable SSDs have also been selling at decent prices for a while and the recently released Crucial X10 Pro is at its lowest price ever (buying link below).

What is interesting about the X10 is that it is based on TLC or triple-level cell NAND compared to QLC or quad-level on the X6 and X8 external SSDs, making it higher endurance. Value-wise the 4TB model is definitely the better deal but if you can't stretch your budget, you can settle for the 2TB SKU as well.

Get the Crucial X10 Pro SSDs at the links below:

Crucial X10 Pro 4TB Portable SSD - Up to 2100MB/s Read, 2000MB/s Write - Water and dust Resistant, PC and Mac, with Mylio Photos+ Offer - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 External Solid State Drive: $260.99 (Amazon US) | $260.99 (Newegg US)

Crucial X10 Pro 2TB Portable SSD - Up to 2100MB/s Read, 2000MB/s Write - Water and dust Resistant, PC and Mac, with Mylio Photos+ Offer - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 External Solid State Drive: $152.99 (Amazon US) | $152.99 (Newegg US)

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.