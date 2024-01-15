Save up to $1600 on 55", 65", 75", and 85" QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TVs today

Currently, Samsung and Amazon are offering huge discounts on the four variants of the QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TVs. So, if you have been searching for a good home entertainment option, you might want to check out the offers below, saving you $500, $700, $900, and $1600, respectively.

The Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TVs offer an impressive array of features designed to enhance your viewing experience. The Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs provides detailed visuals with individualized control over zones of light, resulting in striking color and contrast.

Powered by the Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, this TV ensures that the transformation, of the content you are streaming, to 4K resolution is seamless and scene-specific, with its high-performance, AI-driven processor.

The Neo Quantum HDR feature introduces dynamic contrast and vibrant colors to every frame, adjusting contrast to suit each scene for more accurate color representation. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound deliver an immersive audio experience.

With Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, you get to enjoy smooth performance during fast-paced games and action scenes, catching every frame without lag or motion blur for a seamless action and 4K visual experience at speeds up to 120Hz. The Samsung Gaming Hub consolidates console games, streaming options, and more into a single, user-friendly interface, offering easier access, recommendations, and customization options.

Q-Symphony 3.0 integrates TV speakers with Q-Series and S-Series soundbars, optimizing channels for an enhanced audio experience. The Pantone Validated color ensures industry-leading quality, bringing out every detail.

The NeoSlim Design with an ultra-slim silhouette and hexagonal plate stand ensures a sleek and sophisticated appearance, making a strong first impression. Additionally, the TV's sustainability is highlighted with the SolarCell Remote, featuring a solar panel for charging and smart functionalities, including a built-in microphone compatible with voice assistants.

Alternatively, you can also check out the limited-time offer on the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV series.

