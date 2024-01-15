The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB of storage just hit an all new price low

A few months ago, Amazon launched a new and upgraded version of its Fire HD 10 tablet. Now, that same tablet, with 64GB of storage, has hit an all-new price low, but it likely won't stay that way forever.

At the moment, the 64GB version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is priced at just $104.99. That's a huge $75 discount from its normal $179.99 MSRP.

The latest 2023 model includes an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor inside, which Amazon claims offers 25 percent faster performance compared to the previous version of the tablet. The 10.1 inch touchscreen display has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200. Inside there's 3GB of RAM, and the 64GB of storage can be expanded with the included microSD card slot up to 1TB. The tablet itself is 30g lighter compared to the older model.

The battery inside the tablet is supposed to last up to 13 hours on a single charge and will take four hours to fully charge when it goes down to zero. The tablet also has 5MP cameras in the front and the rear, which is an upgrade compared to the 2MP cameras in the older model. They can record video at up to 1080p resolution. You also get a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware.

The Fire HD 10 tablet runs Amazon's in-house Fire OS, with popular apps like Kindle for eBook reading, Audible for audiobooks, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and more for free and premium streaming, and a large selection of mobile games. Keep in mind the price of this tablet does include lockscreen ads. Finally, you have three color choices for the tablet: Black, Lilac, and Ocean.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

