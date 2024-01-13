Samsung Limited-Time Offer: 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV now $2000 off

If you have been wanting to elevate your home entertainment experience, you might want to check out the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K (QN90C) TV. It is currently available at only $2799.99 after a huge $2000 off its original MSRP of $4799.99 so, get if for yourself right away! (Buying links towards the end of the article.)

The Neo QLED 4K promises a remarkable viewing experience with cutting-edge features. The Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs ensures precision by taking control of individual light zones, delivering sensational color and contrast. With it, you can immerse yourself in true-to-life visuals with Neo Quantum HDR+.

Powered by a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, this TV transforms content scene by scene, whether you're streaming an HD movie, watching sports, or enjoying home videos. The Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology ensures a consistent and detailed 8K picture from any angle, in any light.

It also enables you to experience immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ technology, allowing you to hear every detail. Q-Symphony 3.0 optimizes TV speakers paired with Q-Series and S-Series soundbars.

Furthermore, the Samsung Gaming Hub brings together console games, streaming games, and more, providing easy access, recommendations, and customizable settings. Pantone Validated color brings every detail to life, enhancing your viewing experience.

The Neoslim Design adds a touch of sophistication with an ultra-slim silhouette and hexagonal plate stand. With Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, you get to enjoy smooth performance during fast-paced games and action scenes, catching every frame without lag or motion blur for a seamless action and 4K visual experience at speeds up to 120Hz.

