Save up to $195 on Kindle Scribe bundles with a case, pen, and charging brick

Those looking for a premium e-reader to give their eyes some rest from traditional displays should check out Amazon's special offer on its Kindle Scribe, the flagship reader with stylus support. The Essential Bundle, which includes a pen, a case, and a charging brick, is now available on Amazon at massive discounts of up to $195.

The Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch Paperwhite glare-free display with 300 ppi and 64GB of onboard storage, which is more than enough to store hundreds of books, notes, and other content. Thanks to stylus support, you can add notations as you read, markup PDF documents, create sticky notes, or just doddle to kill some time.

Unlike traditional tablets, e-readers are gentler on your eyes and do not require frequent charging. A single charge will get you weeks of reading, giving you peace of mind when traveling or in remote areas. Also, the brighter the environment, the better you see your books, while devices with LCDs have a hard time displaying information under direct sunlight.

If $324 is too much, you can opt for another configuration with less memory. The 32GB and 16GB variants are also heavily discounted.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.