This SanDisk 128GB USB drive is as cheap as chips at just £11

Are you in the UK and looking for a large USB stick for an affordable price? Then you need to check out the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Flair, a USB 3.0 flash drive with read and write speeds of up to 150mb/s.

Probably the main catch with this USB flash drive is that it’s getting on in years, it first appeared on Amazon in 2017 for a price of £40.99, over time it has gradually got more affordable and its current RRP is £26.99. While it may have launched ages ago, it’s still a great device to pick up, not only will it hold many files for you, its read and write speeds are also quick, which is what you want when moving files to and from it.

As this USB stick has been on the market for a long time, it has amassed a massive 181,520 ratings and gets an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars. The fact that 500+ of these have been bought in the past month is also testament to the fact that it’s still a relevant product in 2024.

As a portable device, it’s nice to see that it’s equipped with a durable metal casing which will offer some protection against drops or crushes. To help protect your data, you can also download the SanDisk SecureAccess software to create private password-protected folders on your drive which use 128-bit AES encryption.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

