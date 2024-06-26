Amazon Deal: Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Dolby soundbar with quad wireless subwoofers is cheap

Recently, there have been quite a few great deals on AV receivers (AVR). The one on the Marantz SR8015, which is a premium 11.2-channel AVR is still live. The product is highly sought after by audio enthusiasts, and you can check it out in its dedicated article.

The other ones were on 7.2 channel AVRs from Pioneer, Denon and Sony in the form of the VSX-835, the X2800H/1800H and the STR-AN1000, respectively, though these deals have ended. However, the good news is that there are more discounted products available, and one of those happens to be Onkyo's TX-NR6050.

However, not everyone may be an AVR fan, but they may still want to have great sound. In comes home theatre in a box (HTIB) setups, which provide that service in the form of an all-in-one quick setup solution. Recently, soundbars have gained quite a lot in popularity, and Nakamichi Shockwafe's Ultra 9.2.4 soundbar with dual subwoofers is currently at its lowest-ever price of ~$1378.

In case you are after something even better, you can consider the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 system (purchase link under the key specs and features list below). Typically, it is advised to have more than one subwoofer in your audio setup (the more, the merrier), as adding subs helps reduce bass nulls, and placement becomes less important.

The Dragon has two subwoofers like the Shockwafe, but each of the subwoofer box units houses two 8-inch subwoofer drivers, which means there is a lot of subbass output on this thing. Nakamichi claims an SPL (sound pressure level) of 125 dB for the whole system, which is super impressive, at least on paper.

In terms of features, the Dragon is similar to the Shockwafe as it features Dolby Atmos, Vision, DTS:X Pro, and more. The key connectivity specs are given below:

Connectivity Input 3 x HDMI 2.1 In Optical In Aux In

Output HDMI 2.1 (eARC) Out Optical Out Aux Out

Bluetooth: Version 5.0 with aptX™ HD

USB: Type-A (Firmware Upgrade Only)

Get the Nakamachi Dragon 11.4.6 soundbar with quad wireless subwoofers at the link below:

Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Home Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro 3000 Watt Peak Power output, single box packaging: $3,199.99 (Amazon US)

