Google shutters Stack, its PDF scanner app for Android

Another app making its way to Google's graveyard is the PDF scanner called Stack. It lets you scan documents, turn them into PDFs, and organize them in different categories called "stacks."

In a support document (via The Verge), Google said it will remove support for the legacy PDF scanner app in the week of September 23, 2024. This decision was taken because much of the app's functionality has been baked into Google Drive, the company added.

If you use it to organize your PDFs, Google has put up a tool that lets you migrate all of your documents from Stack to Google Drive. To access the tool in the Stack app, go to Account > Settings > Export all documents to Drive.

The documents exported to your Google Drive will show up in a green folder titled "Stack" in the My Drive section. You can also export individual documents from the app by tapping on the Share button after opening a document.

Launched in 2021, Stack was developed as an experimental app for Android by Google's in-house incubator Area 120 and Google Cloud's DocAI team. After taking a photo of a document, the app could automatically name it and suggest which category or stack it should go into.

The app was able to identify important information in documents, for instance, the total amount due or the due date of a bill. It could be configured to automatically save a copy of documents to Google Drive and require a face or fingerprint scan for extra security.

Stack joins the list of various Google apps and services that are being put to rest. Google pulled the plug on the Podcasts app on June 23 and told users to listen to podcasts via YouTube Music. A recent beta version of the Google Maps app hinted that the Followed Places feature might have a limited time left.