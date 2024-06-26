Save $50 on the Alienware AW2724HF, it's just $329.99 now

If you’re looking for a new quality monitor, check out the Alienware AW2724HF which is now available for just $329.99, down $50 from its $379.99 list price. This 27-inch monitor has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 360Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5ms response time. For gamers, this means that you won’t see blur and ghosting and you’ll be able to react quicker to other players.

While the monitor is available to buy, there is one caveat when buying on Amazon and that is that the delivery won’t be made until July 19 – August 19. It’s unclear why that is, or how long this situation will last but just be prepared to wait a while if you do decide to order.

Highlights of this monitor include:

Sensational speed - Play to your full potential with incredibly smooth visuals during fast-paced games thanks to a 360Hz refresh rate on a Fast IPS panel. And with a blazing-fast 0.5ms response time that eliminates blur and ghosting, you'll be able to react quicker during action-packed gameplay.

Expansive & immersive - With 21% more visual real estate than a standard 25-inch display, you can revel in the impressive 27-inch FHD display with wide-viewing angles that puts you right in the middle of the action. You'll also experience consistent, accurate colors and lifelike visuals thanks to sRGB 99% color coverage.

Tear-free gameplay - Never worry about screen-tearing or gameplay stutter again thanks to AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and VESA AdaptiveSync certification.

Built for marathon gaming sessions - With ComfortView Plus, you can game longer thanks to an always-on, built-in low-blue light screen technology that reduces blue light emissions without impacting color accuracy.

Revamped Legend 2.0 design - Our latest Legend 2.0 ID was designed with competitive gamers in mind. With features like a hexagonal base, retractable headset hanger, fully-adjustable stand and centralized OSD joystick, each new addition is engineered to enhance your overall gaming experience.

Console Connectivity - Play game consoles via HDMI in FHD at up to 120Hz, complete with HDR and variable refresh rate support.

As this monitor has only just come to Amazon in May, only one review has been left so far. The reviewer said that the monitor is amazing and is “so smooth” with its 360Hz refresh rate. They claimed it might be the last monitor they might ever need.

