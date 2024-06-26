Get the 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700K processor for a new all-ime low price at Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade your PC with one of the latest Intel desktop CPUs, you might want to check out the 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700K processor. It's just hit an all-new low price at Amazon.

Right now, you can get the 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700K processor with integrated graphics for $355.99. That's a new low price for the CPU and also a $44 discount from its $399.99 MSRP.

The CPU has 20 cores (8 Performance cores and 12 Efficient cores) and 28 threads, along with 33MB of Intel Smart Cache and 28MB of L2 Cache. It can support both DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 memory with a maximum memory size of 192 GB and a maximum bandwidth of 89.6 GB/s. It also supports Intel 600 and 700 series motherboards.

The CPU operates at clock speeds of up to 5.6GHz with the use of Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0, but it does support overclocking if you have the right cooling solution in your rig. This processor does include an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 chip with a base clock speed of 300 MHz.

If you purchase this 14th Gen Intel CPU, you will also get a digital code that you can use to download a free copy of Ubisoft's upcoming open-world game, Star Wars: Outlaws, which is coming on August 30.

