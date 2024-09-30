Save up to 21% on Kingston's fast and affordable NV3 SSDs

Although solid-state drives and memory experienced a notable price increase at the beginning of this year, you can still find a lot of great deals not only on entry-level SATA SSDs but also on much snappier PCIe Gen 4 models. If you have a compatible computer and want fast storage without breaking the bank, check out the Kingston NV3 PCIe Gen 4 lineup, which is currently up to 21% off on Amazon.

The Kingston NV3 features capacities of 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Right now, all but the 4TB configuration are available at their lowest price. These drives feature sequential speeds of up to 6000MB/s read and 5000MB/s write (lower-spec models have slightly slower speeds).

Every drive comes with a limited 3-year warranty and a mean time between failures of 2 million hours. As for the total bytes written spec, the 500GB model is rated for 160TB, the 1TB model for 320TB, and the 2TB model is rated for 640TB.

Note that your computer must support PCIe M2 2280 drives and the Gen 4.0 standard to accommodate the drive and ensure the maximum possible speed.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.