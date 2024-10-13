TECH_BARGAINS 10/13: Get a renewed Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB for lowest price, and more

Today, you can get a renewed iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB for the lowest price, Samsung Pro Plus SDXC, a bookshelf studio monitor pair of speakers, a server chassis rackmount case, camera and lens deals, and more tech bargains.
Find the full list of featured deals below:
KRK RP8 Rokit 8 G4 Professional Bi-Amp 8" Powered Studio Monitor Pair, Black, XLR: $358.00 (Was: ~$500) (Amazon US)
Logitech Brio 101 Full HD 1080p Webcam Made for Meetings and Works for Streaming — Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and More - Black: $24.99 (was: ~$36) (Amazon US)
Panasonic Lumix G Leica DG Summilux Lens H-X025: $547.99 (Was: $700.30) (Amazon US)
Fujifilm INSTAX Wide 400 Instant Camera - Sage Green: $139.99 (was: $149.99) (Amazon US)
FortiGate-40F Firewall Appliance plus 1 Year FortiCare Premium and FortiGuard Unified Threat Protection (UTP) (FG-40F-BDL-950-12): $370.82 (was: 700.38) (Amazon US)
Rosewill 4U Server Chassis Rackmount Case | 11x 3.5 Bays, 3X 5.25 Devices| ATX, CEB Compatible | 2 120mm PWM Fan, 2 80mm PWM Fans | 2X USB 3.0, 1 USB-C 3.1 | Front Panel Lock and Key | - RSV-R4200U: $121.93 (was: $130) (Amazon US)
Google Pixel Slate Pen: $78.99 (Was: ~$88) (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG PRO Plus Full Size 512GB SDXC Memory Card + Reader, Up to 180 MB/s Reads/Writes, Full HD & 4K UHD, UHS-I, C10, U3, V30 for DSLR, Mirrorless Cameras, PCs, MB-SD512SB/AM, 2023: $34.37 (was: ~$43) (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, 1TB, Gold - Unlocked (Renewed Premium): $949.97 (was: $1082.30) (Amazon US)
ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, 8000Pa Suction, 15mm Lift, Omni Station with Hot Water Mop Washing, Self-Emptying, Hot Air Drying, Auto-Refill, Obstacle Avoidance, Black: $809.99 (was: $900) (Amazon US)
