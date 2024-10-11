Upgrade your sound with the Beats Pill at 33% off on Amazon

If you are in the market for a quality Bluetooth speaker then check out the Beats Pill from the Apple subsidiary. Right now thanks to a 33% deal, you can pick it up for less than $100 for a limited time, down from its usual price of almost $150. There are three colors available of this speaker and if you buy the Statement Red version, you can even save a few extra dollars and save 35% off.

Before we move on to the features of the Beats Pill, it is worth mentioning that it is an Amazon Choice which reflects its great price and reviews. The Beats Pill scores a whopping 4.6 out of 5 and a total of 6,000+ Beats Pills, across the three colors, have been sold in just the past month, highlighting their popularity.

According to Beats, the Beats Pill can deliver "powerful, room-filling sound" for up to 24 hours per full charge. This version of the Beats Pill features a bigger, bespoke racetrack woofer that displaces 90% more air volume, which provides a deeper, fuller bass.

In addition to the upgraded woofer, this new model also has a redesigned tweeter that gives you more stability for "crisp highs and rich mid-range tones". The woofer's material and structure also reduced low-end distortion at high volumes.

We just mentioned that a full charge will give you 24 hours of battery life that lasts all day. You can also connect a USB-C cable from the Beats Pill to your phone or other devices to charge those too.

While Beats is an Apple subsidiary, the Beats Pill works with both iOS and Android. It supports one-touch pairing with both operating systems and Find My and Find My Device.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.