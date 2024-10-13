New Xbox Partner Preview showcase may be imminent

Like other major video game publishers, Microsoft tends to hold showcases to unveil new experiences and give updates to previously announced titles. In Microsoft's case, that happens multiple times a year. The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast happened just last month, but it seems the company may have another showcase lined up for fans soon.

Microsoft has yet to announce anything official, but according to reliable leakster NatetheHate, a brand-new Xbox Partner Preview showcase is coming soon. Per the leaker, the details surrounding the event "should be announced near the start of the week," so it might happen as soon as Monday. Another leaker, Shpeshal_Nick, also added to the rumor pile soon after by saying, "Hearing rumblings of an Xbox Partner Show later this coming week."

Hearing rumblings of an Xbox Partner Show later this coming week — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) October 13, 2024

If an Xbox Partner Preview showcase does happen, though, those looking for first-party announcements will be disappointed. During these types of events, Microsoft solely focuses on giving the stage to games developed by third-party developers that are coming to its Xbox platforms on consoles and PCs.

The last Partner Preview of Xbox happened in March of this year. During the show, the company had trailers to show off Final Fantasy XIV, Frostpunk 2, The Alters, Unknown 9: Awakening, The Sinking City 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy for consoles, and more.

This last show was announced on Monday, March 4, and it went live just two days later, on Wednesday, March 6. A similar case may happen this time, too. As always, though, take this rumor with a grain of salt until something official materializes from Microsoft about any upcoming showcases.