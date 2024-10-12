TCL Q65 Smart TV drops to $299.99 after 25% discount on Amazon

The TCL Q65 55-inch Smart TV is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, following a 25% discount. It used to cost almost $400 but can now be purchased for just $299.99. In terms of reviews, customers rate it 4.0 out of 5 stars, suggesting it's an excellent TV. 200+ have been bought in the past month, highlighting that it's still popular.

If you're still using a 1080p Full HD TV, this TV boasts 4K Ultra HD, which has four times the resolution of FHD. The TV also uses quantum dot technology to deliver "rich, vibrant colors bringing images to life." The TV also comes with HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG - these deliver enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and fine details that utilize the most advanced HDR formats.

Other advanced features include Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion for the best motion clarity; support for up to 120 VRR for more responsive gameplay without lag; Auto Game Mode (ALLM), which lets the TV automatically enable game mode to reduce input lag and latency; and Dolby Atmos Audio, which brings advanced spatial audio processing.

Other features you get with this model are Amazon Fire TV built-in with access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes across paid and free streaming services; support for DTS Virtual:X, which gives you audio post-processing to provide 3D sound from your TV speakers; and the TV uses a FullView 360 metal bezel-less design for a more immersive experience that blends the TV into its surroundings more easily.

