4TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal HDD is available at a 25% discount

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your storage, you may want to check out the 4TB Western Digital Red Plus NAS Internal hard disk drive. Amazon is currently offering the HDD at a 25% discount on its original MSRP.

The WD Red Plus supports a workload rate of up to 180TB per year. The drive features NASware 3.0 firmware, ensuring compatibility with small to medium-sized business NAS systems that operate in 24/7 environments. Furthermore, the drive uses CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording), making it ideal for heavy-duty, continuous use in NAS setups or home servers like Plex.

The WD Red Plus also includes 3D Active Balance Plus, a feature that protects data by minimising vibration and noise in NAS or RAID setups through dual-plane balance control. This added stability helps reduce long-term wear on the drive. Additionally, the drive runs cooler and more efficiently, enhancing reliability by optimising power consumption.

It comes with a 3-year limited warranty, and its Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) is calculated under typical conditions of 90TB per year workloads at 40°C. However, the MTBF will decrease at higher temperatures, with a maximum limit of 65°C.

4TB Western Digital Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD (5400 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" -WD40EFPX): $89.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other HDD deals here. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.