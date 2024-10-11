If you want to take your PC games with you, a handheld gaming PC is what you need. The market has a few great options from well-established manufacturers, and one such option, the Lenovo Legion Go, has dropped to its lowest price. The Lenovo Legion Go is now available for just $533 on Amazon.

The Legion Go is an 8.8-inch Windows tablet with detachable side controllers. Thanks to a special bundled mount, one of them can also work as a mouse. The display has a resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels (WQXGA) and a refresh rate of 144Hz, giving your games plenty of sharpness and smoothness.

The device is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which is a specially designed mobile processor for gaming on the go. It features an integrated AMD RDNA 3 Radeon Graphics, which has plenty of horsepower for modern gaming. Other specs include 16GB of very fast LPDDR5 memory and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

As for the battery, the Lenovo Legion Go has a 49.2Wh battery, which can be charged to 70% in just 30 minutes. Finally, the device comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means you will have plenty of titles to play for three months without spending extra.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

