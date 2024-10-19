TECH_BARGAINS 10/19: JBL Flip 6 bluetooth speaker, Dell 4K monitor, GSKILL RAM, and more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6 and the Shockwafe 9.2.4 soundbar systems. Aside from those, you can can also check APC's 1500VA Smart UPS, Lexar 320 GB memory card, GSKILL DDR5 RAM, Dell 32 inch 4K monitor, Logitech wireless gaming mouse and headset, and more.
The full list of featured deals is as follows:
APC Smart-UPS 1500VA Lithium Ion UPS, SMTL1500RM3UCNC, Short Depth, Pure Sine Wave Rack Mount UPS with Network Card: $1977.29 (Amazon US)
Dell 32 inch G3223Q Gaming Monitor | 4K Ultra UHD (3840x2160) | 144Hz | AMD FreeSync+NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible: $499.99 (Amazon US)
Dell UltraSharp 24 inch U2424H Monitor: $202.48 (Amazon US)
G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series (AMD Expo) DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MT/s CL36-36-36-96 1.35V Desktop Computer Memory UDIMM - Matte Black (F5-6000J3636F16GX2-TZ5NR): $92.99 (Amazon US)
Noctua NF-A15 PWM, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (140mm, Brown): $35.72 (Amazon US)
Corsair iCUE 2000D RGB Airflow Mini-ITX PC Case - Mini-ITX Form-Factor - Steel Mesh Panels - Three-Slot GPU Support - 3X AF120 RGB Slim Fans Included - iCUE Lighting Node CORE Controller - White: $89.99 (Amazon US)
Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse, Customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB Lighting, Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth Connectivity, Lightweight, PC/Mac/Laptop - White Mist: $51.99 (Amazon US)
Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with suspension headband, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Blue VO!CE mic technology and PRO-G audio drivers - White: $99.99 (Amazon US)
GIGABYTE - G6X (2024) Gaming Laptop - 165Hz 1920x1200 WUXGA - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 - Intel i7-13650HX - 1TB SSD with 16GB DDR5 RAM - Windows 11 Home AD (G6X 9KG-43US854SH): $1049.99 (Amazon US)
Crucial RAM 32GB DDR5-5600 (or 5200 or 4800) Laptop Memory CT32G56C46S5: $80.98 (Amazon US)
Lexar 320GB Professional CFexpress Type A SILVER Series Memory Card, Compatible with Sony Cameras w/ Type A Card Slot, Up to 800/700 MB/s Read/Write, 8K Video, VPG 200 (LCAEXSL320G-RNENG): $179.38 (Amazon US)
Apple MacBook Pro Late 2019 with 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 (16 inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB) Space Gray (Renewed): $547.11 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), Great Typing Experience, Built-in Trackpad, Function Row, US English - Black: $259.99 (Amazon US)
JBL Flip 6 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker, powerful sound and deep bass, IPX7 waterproof, 12 hours of playtime, JBL PartyBoost for multiple speaker pairing for home, outdoor and travel (Teal): $79.95 (Amazon US)
ZEISS Loxia 85mm f/2.4 Full Frame Manual Focus for Sony E Mount, Black: $951.07 (Amazon US)
BenQ TH671ST Full HD 1080p Projector for Gaming: High Brightness 3000 ANSI Lumen, Low Input Lag, Superior Short Throw for Table Top Placement - White: $799.00 (Amazon US)
