The 16 GB Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) has hit lowest price of $1,399.99

If you are looking for a brand new laptop from Microsoft, then the Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with a 15" touchscreen display and 16 GB of RAM is now at its lowest price on Amazon at just $1,399.99 - it is discounted 18% from its usual $1,699.99, netting you a $300 saving.

The PixelSense display has a resolution of 2,496 x 1,664 and has a smooth and glossy finish, the RAM is LPDDR5x and the version of Windows that's included is Windows 11 Home.

Powering this device is a Snapdragon X Elite with 12 cores which should ensure great performance. Interestingly, Microsoft even claims that this laptop delivers faster performance than the MacBook Air M3 with "blazing NPU speed" to boost productivity and AI apps.

While you'll be saving $300, the discounted price is still significant. At this price, you don't want something that will run out of juice after a few hours. Luckily, this Surface Laptop provides 15.5 hours of battery life - that's the most of any Surface Laptop.

In terms of connectivity, this Surface Laptop features two USB-C 4 ports, and one USB-A port for your more traditional storage devices or peripherals.

As a modern Windows computer, it's also a Copilot+ PC which gives you plenty of AI features including Recall where you can search for anything just by asking your PC in natural language. If you're not a fan of Recall, you don't need to enable it but the option is there if you want it.

It has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars and it's marked as an Amazon Choice. An Amazon Choice badge reflects the good price and ratings.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.