Black Myth: Wukong may be coming to Xbox Series X|S soon as ESRB rating goes live

Black Myth: Wukong, the Game Science-developed action game that proved to be another immensely popular 2024 release, unfortunately skipped out on an Xbox release earlier this year. The game was originally announced as coming to the platform alongside PC and PlayStation 5 in August, but in June, the studio revealed that the Xbox version would miss a simultaneous launch. This much-awaited release by Xbox fans may finally be coming.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that an ESRB listing that shows Xbox Series X|S alongside the already-released PC and PlayStation 5 versions has gone up for Black Myth: Wukong.

As for why a sudden delay hit the game, Game Science stated in June that this was due to optimization issues it's facing with the Xbox Series X|S. However, Microsoft has been sticking to a statement saying that it "can't comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders," suggesting some sort of other reason for the Xbox platform being ignored for a simultaneous launch.

The company also flatly denied that the "Xbox platform limitations" are not the cause behind the delay. Despite plenty of rumors though, nothing concrete has come out of either party, nor Sony, about the matter.

Black Myth: Wukong has so far gone on to sell over 18 million copies in just its first two weeks of launch. The developer has not revealed the sales split between PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and PlayStation 5 versions. Thanks to Valve's player count sharing facilities of Steam though, we saw that the title saw a massive surge of players on the platform at launch. It even went on to set the record of having the most concurrent players on Steam for a single-player game.

While an Xbox Series X|S version of Black Myth: Wukong seemingly looms due to the ESRB rating, keep in mind that the release may still be months away. Game Science has also confirmed that it is working on an expansion pack. Unfortunately, no details about this upcoming experience has been revealed yet.