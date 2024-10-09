TECH_BARGAINS 10/9: Lowest prices PCIe 5 SSD with heatsink, Apple MacBook Air 2024, and more

Today you can get a PCIe Gen5 1TB SSD with heatsink, which is priced lowest. Speaking of lowest prices, Apple MacBook Air 15-inch model is down to just over $1600, a bunch of gaming monitors, as well as a professional one, and more.
The full list of featured deals is given below:
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 16GB Memory, 512GB Storage; Space Gray with AppleCare+ (3 Years): $1603.00 (Was: ~$1655) (Amazon US)
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Silver: $749.00 (was: ~$900) (Amazon US)
MSI Raider GE68HX 16” 144Hz MiniLED UHD+ Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i9-14900HX, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4080, 64GB DDR5, 2TB NVMe SSD, Thunderbolt 4, Cooler Boost 5, Win 11 Home: Black 14VHG-286US: $2649.99 (was: ~$3210) (Amazon US)
Alienware AW2723DF Gaming Monitor | 27-inch | 2560 x 1440 | 240Hz | DP 1.4 | NVIDIA G-Sync | Preset OSD Modes: $403.74 (With Prime) | $424.99 (Without Prime) (was: $579.99) (Amazon US)
Corsair XENEON 45-inch Monitor RDD0022 | 3440x1440 | 240Hz | OLED | 0.03ms | G-SYNC/FreeSync Compatible: $1199.99 (was: $1999.99) (Amazon US)
Dell S2725HS Monitor | 27 Inch | FHD (1920x1080) | 100Hz | 1500:1 | TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 4 Star | Ash White Color: $113.99 (with Prime) | $119.99 (without Prime) (Amazon US)
AOPEN 34 inch Monitor UM.CW5AA.P02 | 3440 x 1440 | 21:9 | Up to 144Hz | 1500R Curved | Zero-Frame | Black: $199.00 (was: ~$215) (Amazon US)
Samsung 36" Bespoke Smart Wall Mount Hood, LCD Display & Touch Control, Triple Air Sensor, Low Noise, WiFi Connected, Clean Deep Charcoal, NK36CB700W33AA: $805.00 (With Prime) | $848.00 (Without Prime) (was: $900) (Amazon US)
PNY CS3150 1TB PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD with Dual Fan Black Heatsink – Microsoft DirectStorage Compatible – up to 11500 MB/s Read – M280CS3150HS-1TB-RB: $119.07 (was: ~$130) (Amazon US)
ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS WiFi II AMD AM4 (3rd Gen Ryzen™) ATX Motherboard (PCIe 4.0, 6, 2.5Gb LAN, BIOS Flashback, USB 3.2 2, Addressable 2 RGB Header and Aura Sync): $113.99 (with Prime) | $119.99 (without Prime) (was: $135) (Amazon US)
MSI PRO DP21 (MFF) Desktop, Intel Core i7-12700, UHD 730, 16GB' Memory, 500GB SSD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 Pro (12M-416US), Black: $743.76 (was: ~$805) (Amazon US)
Jabra Evolve2 75 PC Wireless Headset with 8-Microphone Technology - Dual Foam Stereo Headphones with Advanced Active Noise Cancelling, USB-A Bluetooth Adapter and MS Teams-Compatibility - Black: $181.99 (was: ~$218) (Amazon US)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset - Neodymium Magnetic Drivers - Active Noise Cancellation - Infinity Power System - Gen 2 Mic - PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Mobile - White: $375.47 (was: $306.99) (Amazon US)
Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 True Wireless Earbuds - Active Noise Cancellation, Qualcomm aptX Technology, Bluetooth, Crystal-Clear Calls, Wireless & 15-Minute Quick Charging, Sage Green: $129.00 (was: ~$185) (Amazon US)
Complete DJ Equipment Package - Numark Party Mix 2 DJ Controller with Party Lights, M-Audio BX3 3.5 Inch DJ Speakers, and Serato DJ Lite: $198.99 (was: $228.99) (Amazon US)
JBL PartyBox Stage 320 - Portable Party Speaker with Telescopic Handle & Wide, Sturdy Wheels, Powerful JBL Pro Sound, Futuristic lightshow, Up to 18 Hours of Play time, Splash Proof (White): $399.95 (was: ~$460) (Amazon US)
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra Smart Watch 47mm for Men, 20-Day Battery Life, 30m Freediving, Dual-Band GPS, Mud-Resistant, 100m Water-Resistant, Military-Grade Outdoor Sports Watch, for Android iPhone, Sahara: $284.99 (with Prime) | $299.99 (without Prime) (was: ~$350) (Amazon US)
Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera 2K HDR | Outdoor | Wireless with Spotlight | Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connects to Strongest Network|12X Zoom, 2-Way Audio, Color Night Vision,Live Stream(Black, 3 Cameras): $237.49 (with Prime) | $249.99 (without Prime) (was: ~$360)
