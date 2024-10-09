Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get this Alienware monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate for its lowest price

Just a few years ago, getting a refresh rate for your gaming PC monitor that was higher than 60Hz was considered to be a luxury. Today, PC gamers demand higher refresh rates when they buy new monitors. Right now, you can get one from Dell's Alienware division that can go up to 500Hz for a new low price.

During the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale event, the 24.5-inch Alienware AW2524H monitor has a new price of $449.99. That's an all-time low price for the monitor and also $200 off its $649.99 MSRP.

The IPS panel on this monitor has a native refresh rate of 480Hz, but it can be overclocked to go up to 500Hz with supported games. That means crazy-high FPS and less motion blur on the screen when you play first-person shooters, which could be a huge advantage in an intense single-player campaign or battling online with others in multiplayer matches. It also includes a 0.5 ms gray-to-gray response time.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync to cut down on graphical tearing and stuttering when playing games. At the bottom of the monitor, you will find four USB-A ports, a USB-B upstream port, an HDMI port, and two DisplayPorts.

