This Crucial 2TB SSD for your Steam Deck just hit a new low price for Amazon Prime users

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are winding down, but you still have a few hours to take advantage of some great price cuts, and you can still sign up for Amazon Prime, if you have not done so already, right now with a 30 day free trial.

One nice discount that you can get is for the 2TB Crucial P310 2230 internal SSD, which is available for a new low price of just $168.14 at Amazon. That's a new all-time low price for the SSD and it's also $96.85 off its $264.99 MSRP.

The Crucial P310 2230 SSD is made specifically to be used in smaller PCs, especially the ones like the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion GO which are made to be portable gaming PCs. The Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers gamers read speed of up to 7,100 Mbps, along with random reads of up to 1M IOPS

You can also use this SSD to replace the storage used by certain Microsoft Surface products or some Dell notebooks. You should be able to handle the upgrade process yourself on these and the portabling gaming PCs, and it should also take around five minutes to quickly increase the onboard storage.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.