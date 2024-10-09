Apple Beats Solo 4 headphones now half price at $99.99 for a limited time

We are fast approaching the middle of October and Christmas isn't too far either. If you haven't begun your Christmas shopping yet, now is the perfect time because the Apple Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones are now discounted by a whopping 50% to just $99.99, they would usually set you back $199.95!

Before we move on to the features, it's worth noting that this is marked as a limited-time deal so don't ponder whether to buy for too long. These headphones score 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 1,717 ratings which means customers found them to be excellent.

These headphones are available in four colors; there's Black & Gold, Cloud Pink, Matte Black, and Slate Blue. If you want to add a power adapter or AppleCare+, you can, but this will add to the total cost.

The Beat Solo 4 on-ear headphones have a battery that lasts up to 50 hours. If you charge for 10 minutes, you will get 5 hours of playback, which means they charge up fully in about 100 minutes or just over one hour and a half.

Despite what we hear about the Apple ecosystem and lock-in, the Beats Solo 4 is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. There are also on-device controls, calling capabilities, personalized spatial audio, and lossless audio. It uses a USB-C port for charging.

One of the reasons people opt for in-ear buds over more comfortable headphones is their portability. With the Beats Solo 4, however, you get a product that folds up. There is also a soft woven carrying case to put them into when they're not being used.

