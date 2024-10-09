Original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy lands on Nintendo Switch later this month

The highly-anticipated next installment in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is now only a few weeks away from launch, and anyone looking to play the originals on the go beforehand has a chance to do so soon. Today, Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World announced that the Nintendo Switch version of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy is releasing on October 31.

GSC Game World already brought the trilogy collection to Xbox and PlayStation consoles (both last-gen and current-gen) earlier this year. But this is the first time that a Nintendo console will run a game from the acclaimed post-apocalyptic franchise.

The trilogy collection comes with S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl (2007), S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky (2008), as well as S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat (2009). The series has so far sold over 15 million units over its lifetime, and the Switch's playerbase, with its portability focus, will only expand that number.

The Nintendo Switch version of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R Legends of the Zone Trilogy will also come with some exclusive features. This includes an exclusive gyro aiming system for easier target acquisition, touch controls, and handheld and TV mode support. GSC Game World says it collaborated with MATABOO porting studio to make sure the games have been fully optimized for the console.

The Xbox and PlayStation versions of the trilogy also received modding support via Mod.Io in a post-launch update. It's unclear if this feature will also land on the Switch version at a later date.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will cost $39.99 to purchase in its bundle form on the Nintendo Switch. Each game will also be available for purchase individually for $19.99.

Following this release on the last day of October, GSC Game World is preparing to launch S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on November 20. A documentary telling the story of the game's development while Ukraine was being invaded released just last week, catch it here.