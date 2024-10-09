Get Xbox Wireless Controller, Fire TV Stick 4K, and 1 mo. of Game Pass Ultimate for just $75

You can get the best of Microsoft's gaming efforts without spending hundreds of dollars on an Xbox or an expensive PC. Right now, Prime Members can make use of a killer deal that bundles the official Xbox Wireless Controller, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and one month of Xbox Game Pass, all for only $75.99.

With all three items heavily discounted (you save 41% or $51.98 when buying a bundle), you can plug the Fire TV Stick into your TV, connect the controller to it, and play games by streaming them to your TV. And thanks to one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will have enough time to check Microsoft's best games without waiting for downloads to finish. The only note is that you must have a decent Internet connection to ensure a good experience.

Microsoft's offer lets you get different controllers at one price. The discounted models include the regular "Robot White," "Electric Volt," red, green, pink, blue, and even the Sky Cipher Special Edition, which separately costs more than the standard gamepad. In addition, Microsoft offers a similar bundle, which includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max instead of the regular 4K version. It costs $79.99.

