The 128GB Google Pixel 9 hits lowest price of $735 on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the 128GB unlocked Google Pixel 9 smartphone at its lowest price of $735. The Pixel 9 is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip and has 12GB of RAM. Its design promises damage-resistant glass and a solid frame.

The phone comes with a 6.3-inch Actua Display, a 50MP main sensor camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera for Macro Focus shots. Its AI capabilities offer features like Add Me, which lets you include yourself in photos, Best Take, which "helps everyone look their best" by combining multiple photos into one, and Magic Editor, which allows for reframing and background changes.

Furthermore, the battery claims to last more than 24 hours and supposedly reaches up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. The phone also comes with seven years of OS and security updates, along with new features provided through Pixel Drops.

The built-in Gemini AI assistant provides information and supports dynamic conversations through Gemini Live, while Pixel Screenshots helps you save information for future reference. Additionally, safety features include car crash detection and emergency services connectivity.

Google Pixel 9 (Unlocked Android Smartphone with Gemini, 24-Hour Battery, Advanced Camera, and 6.3" Actua Display - Obsidian - 128GB): $735.49 (Amazon US)

