This may be how smooth app-switching animations in One UI 7 could look like

Samsung is yet to roll out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update to eligible smartphones. The company recently addressed the delay in the One UI 7 rollout, indicating that the update will likely be pushed by the end of this year. Samsung has also confirmed that the delay doesn't mean there won't be a public beta release; in fact, there will be one, soon.

Galaxy fans would only hope that the delay has something better in store for them, and it appears this may be the case. Notably, One UI animations have been an area of concern, as they aren't as smooth as other Android skins. Earlier reports tipped that the One UI 7 update would focus on improving animations, bringing smoother animations to the Galaxy phones. Now, a video has popped up, courtesy of reliable tipster IceUniverse (via TechKhaled_ on X) allegedly confirming that the delay is going to be fruitful.

New One UI 7 Animations both Widget and App Animations are Non Linear and Parallel 😍😍



Credits: @UniverseIce pic.twitter.com/rMNhstZEKA — Khaled 🍉 (@TechKhaled_) October 30, 2024

In the leaked video, we can see smooth app-switching animations with the software reacting almost instantly to the taps and gestures. This is a welcome change and would make up for the long wait if this is how the animations will behave in other areas of the software. However, since the video was quickly deleted by IceUniverse, we would advise you to take it with a pinch of salt.

We will need to wait for the public beta and stable release to see if such smooth animations are a part of the One UI 7 or not. It is rumored that the One UI 7 beta program will be short and less buggy. If you are interested, an alleged changelog of One UI 7 is already available.

It is quite unusual to see that Samsung delayed the launch of the One UI 7 update this year. Brands like VIVO, HONOR, OnePlus, Google, Nothing, etc., have already pushed their Android 15-based skins to their devices either in beta or stable versions.