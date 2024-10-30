TECH_BARGAINS 10/30: AMD RX 7900 XTX, 8TB WD SN850X with heatsink, and many more SSDs

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 24GB VRAM for just over $800, the WD SN850X NVMe SSD with heatsink, multiple SK hynix SSDs, and many more in today's TECH_BARGAINS. The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
WD_BLACK 8TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid State Drive (SSD) with Heatsink - Works with PlayStation 5, Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,200 MB/s, DRAM cache- WDS800T2XHE: $729.99 (Amazon US)
-
SK hynix Beetle X31 1TB Portable SSD with DRAM, up to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, External Hard Drive Compatible with PC, Mac, Laptop, PS5 (Champagne Gold): $64.99 (Amazon US)
-
SK hynix Tube T31 1TB Stick Type SSD with DRAM | up to 1000MB/s | 10 Gbps | USB-A 3.2 Gen2 | External Solid State Flash Drive Compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Window PC & Mac: $61.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple MFi Certified JSL JDTDC 128GB iPhone Photo Stick iPhone Memory iPhone USB Storage for Photos Videos Contacts iPhone USB Flash Drive Memory for iPad External iPhone Storage iPhone Thumb Drive for iPad: $35.03 (Amazon US)
-
SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Card - C10, U3, V90, 8K, 4K, Full HD Video, SD Card - SDSDXDK-512G-GN4IN: $449.99 (Amazon US)
-
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7,000MB/S, Compact SSD Form Factor - Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash: $134.99 (Amazon US)
-
SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7,000MB/S, Compact M.2 Form Factor - Internal Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash: $75.99 (Amazon US)
-
TEAMGROUP AX2 512GB 2 Pack 3D NAND TLC 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive SSD (Read Speed 530 MB/s) Compatible with Laptop & PC Desktop T253A3512G0C1P1: $54.99 (Amazon US)
-
KODAK Internal SSD X150, Yellow, 960GB: $55.01 (Amazon US)
-
TEAMGROUP AX2 512GB 3D NAND TLC 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive SSD (Read Speed up to 540 MB/s) Compatible with Laptop & PC Desktop T253A3512G0C101: $27.99 (Amazon US)
-
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD 24 GB GDDR6 11322-02-20G: $801.62 (Amazon US)
-
Zotac Gaming RTX4060 Ti Twin Edge OC 8GB: $317.00 (Amazon US)
-
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800XT 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor: $219.99 (Amazon US)
- Thermaltake Pacific DIY Liquid Cooling System C360 27mm Thick High-Density Fins Single-Row Copper Tubes Copper Radiator CL-W228-CU00BL-A: $67.08 (Amazon US)
-
AOC - G2 Series C27G2 27" LED Curved FHD 1080p AMD FreeSync Monitor (DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA) - Black/Red: $119.99 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, Intel Core i7-13700KF 3.4GHz, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, 16GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi Ready & Windows 11 Home (GXiVR8760A2): $1176.38 (Amazon US)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core), 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, Platinum: $1098.00 (Amazon US)
-
ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED Laptop, AMD Ryzen AI 9, 24GB, 512GB SSD, Neutral Black, M5406WA-DS76: $965.56 (Amazon US)
-
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6-2024 - Premium Laptop - Wi-Fi 7-14" WUXGA IPS Display - 32GB Memory - 1TB SSD Storage - Snapdragon® X Elite - Black: $1585.60 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 512GB, Space Black - Unlocked (Renewed): $686.26 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB, Sierra Blue) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription: $1154.02 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB, Silver) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription: $593.60 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 12 (256GB, Black) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription: $629.88 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max [64GB, Silver] + Carrier Subscription [Cricket Wireless]: $587.01 (Amazon US)
-
Motorola razr | 2023 | Unlocked | Made for US 8/128 | 32MP Camera | Summer Lilac, 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm: $349.99 (Amazon US)
-
Moto G Stylus 5G | 2024 | Unlocked | Made for US 8/256GB | 50MP Camera | Caramel Latte: $249.99 (Amazon US)
-
OnePlus Pad + OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard: $446.72 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Noise Cancelling, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Redesigned Comfort Fit, White [US Version, Amazon Exclusive 2Yr Warranty]: $209.99 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Comfort and Secure in Ear Fit, Auto Switch Audio, Touch Control, Built-in Voice Assistant, White [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty]: $66.33 (Amazon US)
-
Logitech 4K PRO Magnetic Webcam Ultra HD Webcam for Apple Pro Display XDR: $121.17 (Amazon US)
-
Citizen CZ Smart PQ2 41MM Unisex Smartwatch with YouQ App with IBM Watson® AI and NASA research, Wear OS by Google, HR, GPS, Fitness Tracker, Amazon Alexa™, iPhone Android Compatible, IPX6 Rating: $117.30 (Amazon US)
-
Citizen CZ Smart PQ2 41MM Unisex Smartwatch with YouQ App with IBM Watson® AI and NASA research, Wear OS by Google, HR, GPS, Fitness Tracker, Amazon Alexa™, iPhone Android Compatible, IPX6 Rating: $113.92 (Amazon US)
-
Pyle Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, with Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Wireless Microphone, Clear Surround Sound, Mini IPX4 Waterproof Speaker for Indoor and Outdoor Activities.: $102.75 (Amazon US)
-
SABRENT 2 Port USB Type C KVM Switch with 60 Watt Power Delivery Option (USB KCPD): $79.45 (Amazon US)
-
Monoprice USB & Lightning Cable - 1 Meter - Black | C18004GK Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) USB-C Cable, Supports Data and Video Dual 4K@60Hz or 5K@60Hz Video Single-Cable Docking with Notebook Charging: $21.36 (Amazon US)
-
New Dragy GPS Based Performance Meter, up to 25Hz GPS Laptimer, Upgraded UBLOX 10th Gen High-Performance GPS Module, Trusted by Million Users, USB-C Charging Port (DRG69 (2018 Model)): $136.70 (Amazon US)
-
Belkin Wireless Charger Stand, Auto Face Tracking, Apple DockKit Certified, Tripod & MagSafe Compatible, No App Required, 360° Rotation, Influencer Content, Works w/FaceTime, TikTok, YouTube, etc.: $99.99 (Amazon US)
-
WISE TIGER 1200Mbps AC Wi-Fi Extender, Dual Band Wireless Range Repeater, Wi-Fi Booster and Signal Amplifier for Home with 2x6 dBi Antennas, Access Point, WPS, Covers Up to 1500 Sq.ft and 32 Devices, black, ac1200: $17.05 (Amazon US)
-
Accell USB-C Mobile Multiport Adapter - DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 8K, USB 3.1 Gen 2, 90W Power Delivery - U241B-001F, White: $47.82 (Amazon US)
-
Docking Station, TOTU 13 in 1 USB C Docking Station with Dual 4K HDMI, VGA, 82W PD, 4 USB, Laptop Docking Station and Stand for MacBook and Support Triple Display on Windows Laptop with Thunderbolt 3: $40.01 (Amazon US)
This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
