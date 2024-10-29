Get the 24-inch ASUS Eye Care Gaming Monitor for $91.99

Amazon is currently offering the 24-inch ASUS Eye Care Gaming Monitor at $91.99, so you may want to check it out if you have been looking to upgrade your display without breaking the bank.

The monitor features a 24-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a thin profile measuring 6.5mm thin and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles. It further supports a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time) for smooth, tear-free visuals and includes Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) compatibility.

Moreover, the Eye Care Gaming Monitor includes an exclusive GamePlus hotkey featuring a Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, and Display Alignment tools. These in-game enhancements, developed with feedback from professional gamers, are designed to help players practice and improve their skills.

Certified by TUV Rheinland, this monitor integrates Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technology to reduce eye strain, making it comfortable for extended use. In addition, its VESA-compatible design allows for wall mounting to save desk space.

A 1-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription is also included with the purchase, redeemable between 1 September 2023 and 31 August 2025.

ASUS 24” (23.8-inch viewable) Eye Care Monitor (VZ24EHF - IPS, Full HD (1920 x 1080), Frameless, 100Hz, Adaptive-Sync, 1ms, HDMI, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Ultra-Slim Profile, 3 Year Warranty): $91.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

