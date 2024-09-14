The Asus ROG Keris II Ace wireless gaming mouse is 25 percent off at its lowest ever price

Asus released the ROG Keris II Ace wireless gaming mouse a few months ago. It has some very high-end features for serious PC games, and it just got its first big discount that you can take advantage of at the moment.

Right now the Asus ROG Keris II Ace wireless gaming mouse is priced at $119.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and also $40 off, or a 25 percent discount, from its $159.99 MSRP.

The mouse has a 42,000 DPI optical sensor on the bottom which offers highly accurate tracking of your hand's movement, even if the mouse is over a glass surface. It also has the USB-based ROG polling rate booster. Plug the booster into your PC and the polling rate of the mouse goes up to 4,000Hz in wireless mode, or up to 8,000Hz when it is connected to USB cable.

You can get up to 107 hours of activity with the wireless mode of the mouse on one charge. Also, the two main buttons on the mouse include optical microswitches for fast actuation. They can also last up to 100 million clicks each.

The mouse itself weighs just 56 grams making it easier to move. The overall design of the mouse has received input from pro eSports gamers. The sides of the mouse are sloped inwards so gamers can drip it better. Besides the main buttons, there are two buttons on the left side, and the mouse also has an extended side ledge on the right side. Asus says this offers some extra room so you can rest your ring finger on it.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

