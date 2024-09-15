Steam reaches a new concurrent online player high record thanks to several hit games

We are still very early in the fall/holiday gaming season, but the release of several new hit PC games has caused the number of concurrent players on Valve's Steam service to continue to go up. Last week, Steam reached a new online player high number of 37,633,514. Earlier today, Valve's own charts reported that the number hit 37,789,483 concurrent players on Steam. That's another significant increase of 155,969 more Steam users in just seven days.

The big reason for the increases today and last week is due to the launches of several recent PC games that have become popular online on Steam. That includes titles like Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, and the 1.0 release of Satisfactory. Other games that launched earlier this year that continue to be popular on Steam include Once Human and even Banana. The free-to-play game, where you just click on the image of a banana, is currently the third most played Steam with over 375,000 players online.

Even older games are seeing a reassurance on Steam. The battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds, has seen its online game numbers go up in the last year, according to SteamDB. Its latest 24 hour peak player number today was 687,660, making it the second most-played online game on Steam today. Valve's own Counter-Strike 2 free-to-play shooter continues to generate consistent online player numbers. Today it hit a 24-hour peak of 1,433,661 to be the most-played game on Steam.

Those numbers could keep going higher and higher as more highly anticipated games are due to launch in the next few months. They include Frostbite 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Marvel Rivals, and more. Valve's own upcoming game Deadlock, which is not officially released yet, already has over 150,000 players online with its invite-only model, and that number could explode when Valve officially releases the game.