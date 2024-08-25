Windows Super God Mode gets first update with improved protocol links detection and more

Earlier this week, we reported about a newly made third-party Windows script with a witty name: Super God Mode. The script aims to provide a much better experience than Windows' default God Mode (hence the name). Now, just a couple of days later, Windows Super God Mode is even more god-like, all thanks to its first update under version 1.1.

With version 1.1, the Windows Super Gode Mode script is now better at finding hidden links for protocols of non-Appx apps. Link protocols allow you to launch certain apps in specific locations. For example, with a protocol link, you can launch the Microsoft Store directly on the Updates page or Windows Security on the Protection history page—very convenient.

In addition, the latest update resolved the issue with the script not creating links to certain links despite their successful detection. It also introduced a new feature that can perform a deeper scan, albeit slow, to detect links for non-Appx applications.

Here is the full changelog for the Windows Super God Mode 1.1 script:

Added more comprehensive search for hidden links for protocols of Non-Appx apps

Fixed bug where some hidden links were being matched in files but weren't being added to the results

Added new option "Deeper Scan for Hidden Links" which will scan all files of non-appx program folders, but is slow

Replaced hard coded constant paths so the script should work on systems where C:\ is not the main drive

You can download the latest version of the Windows Super God Mode script from GitHub. It is available for free, and it features a simple and user-friendly graphical user interface for those who are not accustomed to using CLI. The script lets you customize the output or just bulk-generate every possible link, creating an ultimate Control Panel with every setting in one place.