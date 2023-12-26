The 4TB WD_Black SN850X NVMe SSD is back to its all time low price at Amazon

Boxing Day is being held in the UK and other countries around the world right now. It's usually a great period to find some post-Christmas deals. Right now, the biggest model of one of our favorite internal solid-state drives is back at its all-time low price for a limited time.

At the moment, the 4TB version of the WD_Black SN850X internal SSD is priced at just $229.95 at Amazon. That matches the lowest price point for this particular SSD model, and it's also $55.78 off its $285.73 MSRP. It's a perfect choice for PC gamers who want to expand their storage with a faster drive.

The WD_Black SN850 SSDs have read and write speeds of up to 7,300 MB per second. They also support Microsoft's DirectStorage tech, which offers performance improvements for PC games that support that technology, like Forsaken and the Ratchet and Clank: Rifts Apart PC port. It's also supposed to be added to the game Diablo IV via a future patch, although there's no word on when that might happen.

The included WD_Black Dashboard software will help monitor the SSD's health. It can also be used to improve game performance via the software's Game Mode 2.0.

Keep in mind that the 1TB version of this SSD is priced at $84,99 at Amazon right now, and the 2TB version costs $119.99 at the moment. However, neither model is at an all-time low price like the 4TB version is at the moment.

