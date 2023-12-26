Get this Western Digital 20TB external hard drive for an all-time low price now

If you have received a new PC for the holidays as a gift, you are a lucky person. However, you might want to consider getting an external hard drive to back up your PC's storage, or you simply want to store your media like photos and videos. Right now you can get a roomy Western Digital external hard drive that can handle such tasks for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The Western Digital Elements 20TB external hard drive is currently priced at only $279.99 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price for this hard drive, but it's also a big $226 off its normal $505.99 MSRP.

The WD Elements external hard drive works with Windows PCs and can be reformatted to work with Macs. You just plug the drive in place with a USB connection and drag and drop the files that you want to save in the big roomy 20TB storage device.

The dimensions of the hard drive are 5.31 x 1.89 x 6.53 inches and it weighs 2.65 pounds That's actually a pretty small size if you want to place it on your desk in your home office, but it's not the best in terms of portability.

Still, the fact that you can store 20TB of data and media on the hard drive means that should something go wrong inside your PC's storage, you should be able to back up and retrieve any data you might have lost in an emergency, and then some.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.