The massive community created Fallout 4 mod Fallout London is coming in April 2024

April 2024 is looking like it is going to be a big month for fans of the Fallout post apocalypse RPG franchise. Not only will Amazon Prime Video launch the Fallout live action series on April 12, but the community team that's been building the massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout London will finally launch the mod in the same month.

Official Release Announcement Video: https://t.co/MfmDExpqGa pic.twitter.com/Pz5AGfsHrW — Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) December 23, 2023

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the mod group, which is named Team FOLON, announced that Fallout London will launch on April 26, 2024, which happens to be on St. George’s Day in the UK.

The message states that while the mod is in fact content complete, the team wants to take a few more months to test the mod, partly because some of the team members are located in "a region affected by conflict."

The message adds:

Our commitment is to provide you with a polished and as close to a flawless experience as we can. We only get one chance at a first release. We aim to deliver a memorable Fallout: London experience and wish to avoid any release issues, such as those that have plagued other community or industry projects recently. Consequently, we've made the decision to exercise prudence and opt for a delay. This new date will not only allow us to finish ample testing, but it also aligns with the anticipation surrounding the Fallout TV series.

The mod team has also released an over 13 minute video on YouTube that shows off a lot of the mod's visuals and gameplay. As you might have guesses, this Fallout 4 mod, which has been in development for over four years, will give players the experience of checking out a post-apocalyse London, instead of the many US locations that have been part of the official Fallout series.