Save more than $350 on the 65” Hisense Class U7 smart TV

If you’re looking to purchase a large 65” television, consider having a look at the Hisense Class U7 smart TV. You can buy it now for just $698, down from $1049.99 - that’s a saving of $351.99.

At this price, you’d be buying at the lowest price the TV has been at on Amazon. The TV first became available on the website at the end of June this year so it’s still quite new.

Outlining the features of this TV, Amazon says:

4K ULED: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense

MINI-LED & FULL ARRAY LOCAL DIMMING: Mini-LED is the latest breakthrough in backlighting technology. By utilizing LED’s that are significantly smaller than traditional LED’s we are able to use many more LED’s to create a bright image that distributes the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen

QLED QUANTUM DOT WIDE COLOR GAMUT: Quantum Dot QLED produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate color than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations that bring vibrant images to life in a way non QLED TVs can’t

480 SMOOTH MOTION & 144HZ NATIVE REFRESH RATE: Smooth Motion removes the digital ‘noise’ that can affect moving objects. The TV’s native 144Hz refresh rate is the foundation for its 480 motion rate. These technologies work in concert to make fast-action scenes to ensure moving objects have minimal blurring

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos: Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene

144HZ GAME MODE PRO: All the most advanced gaming tech, all in this TV. HDMI 2.1 inputs recognize gaming sequences to automatically adjust settings for smooth, uninterrupted play. The automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) and FreesSync Premium Pro minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing

HANDS FREE VOICE CONTROL: Put down the remote. Change the channel, find the latest movie, stream your favorite video and more with your voice. The quicker, easier way to find whatever you want to watch

FILMMAKER MODE: By disabling all post-processing (e.g. motion smoothing) and preserving the correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates, Filmmaker Mode enables your TV to display the movie or television show’s content precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker

In terms of reviews, this television scores 4.2 stars overall based on 254 ratings suggesting most customers thought it was a good TV. 500+ of these TVs have been shipped in the past month.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.