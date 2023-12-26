The Acer Nitro 34” gaming monitor is at its lowest price on Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a big gaming monitor, check out the Acer Nitro 34", which is currently at its lowest price on Amazon for just $289.99. The monitor has a list price of $362.99, so you'll be saving $73.

The deal is marked as a limited-time deal, so if you have had your eye on this monitor, it's best to grab it soon. Highlighting the features of this product, Amazon writes:

34" QHD (3440 x 1440) 1500R Curved 21:9 Widescreen VA Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium Technology

Refresh Rate: Up to 165Hz | Response Time: 1ms (VRB) | VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 | Pixel Pitch: 0.231mm | Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90%

Zero-Frame Design | 2 Speakers, 2 Watts per Speaker

Ergonomic Tilt: -5° to 15° | Height Adjustment Range: 5.11" | Swivel: 360°

Ports: 2 x Display Port 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports (HDMI Cable and Display Port Cable Included)

The Acer Nitro 34" has received 4.5 stars overall based on 2,553 ratings, suggesting customers thought it was an excellent product. It is also marked as an Amazon choice, meaning it has a good price, is rated highly, and is ready to ship.

If you order it now, you'll get it by January 3 if you select free delivery or December 28 if you order for free as a Prime member.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.