Assassin's Creed Mirage for Xbox is currently 30% off on Amazon

On October 5, Ubisoft released its latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Just a few months later, the game has been discounted by 30% so it only costs $34.99 as opposed to $49.99.

The game was initially designed as an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but got turned into a standalone game so that it could be more in-depth. The title follows Basim Ibn Ishaq in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age.

Describing the product, Amazon writes:

Discover a tightly crafted, narrative driven action adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin.

Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.

Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years as you parkour seamlessly through the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move, and uncover the secrets of four unique districts as you venture through the Golden Age of Baghdad.

Some features may require an internet connection and an online subscription.

This game has been purchased more than 3,000 times in the past month and has an overall rating of 4.2 stars based on 52 ratings; this suggests people like the game.

